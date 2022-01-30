Blossom sites

Dvira Forest Campsite
The site is equipped with water fountains and picnic tables. The blossoms are found at the top of the hill. At the entrance to the forest, there is a camping site with picnic tables, courtesy of the KKL-JNF. Pass it, and drive straight up the hill to see the flowers in full bloom....
Sa’ad Junction – The Jonathan Vermeulen Observatory
Drive up to the new square of Sa'ad junction and turn towards Netivot. On your right, you can see beautiful anemone mats within the grove. The place features an observatory named after Jonathan Vermeulen, a Police Demolition Expert who was killed by a roadside explosive charge, near the border fence. It is advisable to park in the grove to avoid disturbing traffic on the road. ...
Sharsheret Park
On the bicycle route, Sharsheret Park, the eastern side of Nahal Gerar (next to Tidhar) towards Beit HaGadi...
Bitronot Ruhama
The anemones blossom at the Bitronot Ruhama Nature Reserve. Drive towards Kibbutz Ruhama. Right before the entrance gate to the kibbutz there's a left turn to the observatory tower. Go down the trail and everything around you is in full bloom... Enjoy! ...
Re’im Campsite
The Reim camp site and water facilities trail are located in the southern part of Be'eri Forest. The trail, which is 2.6 km long, connects to Be'eri Forest's main route and features multiple anemone mats along the way. Driving this car-traversable trail passes between the water facility sites. Here you will find Saqiyah wells and storage ponds alongside water storage pools and see where the "Nile Line" previously passed (a water pipe laid by the British in WWI to transport water from the Nile river to their armies in the Sinai and the Negev deserts, on their way to conquering the Land of Israel). This was also the water line that supplied the 11 Negev settlements before the War of Independence. Another interesting site is Khirbet Mador. On the edge of the ruin, in the shade of eucalyptus trees, the KKL-JNF established yet another camping and recreation site. It is worthwhile to take a...
Horvat Gmama
Across the road from Kibbutz Ruhama, there's a hidden gem: a stunning grove featuring mats of anemones (in season). After the rain, it is recommended to arrive with 4x4 vehicles only. Ruins of the Arab village of Gmama - Remains of mud houses in this Arab village, established in the 19th century by the Kharatis (tenant farmers) who worked the land in the territory of the Bedouin Al Atauna tribe, and who abandoned the village in 1948. The village's name is from the Arab word Gmam, meaning plenty of water, probably because of the abundant water wells in the vicinity. The village was built on the ruins of an ancient Byzantine settlement. There are also remnants of a Byzantine monastery nearby. ...
Near Or HaNer
Drive towards Or HaNer from Road 232. Before the kibbutz' gate, take a left turn towards the kibbutz cemetery. Continue up the trail, pass the cemetery and you will reach a fenced field with magnificent blossoms! ...
Shokeda Forest
Drive towards Moshav Shokeda (near Netivot). Before the entrance gate, on the right, there is a road traversable for all vehicle types. The path, paved by the KKL-JNF, leads to magnificent flower mats! The forest also features archaeological sites, various blossoms and spectacular vistas, camping spots and bike trails....
Be’eri Forest
Be'eri Forest is one of the main symbols of the Red South Festival. The forest, stretching over 11 million SQM, is filled with anemone mats along its slopes. The interesting sites and camping areas further enhance the forest's popularity. Close to the Nakhbir camping area, which is the forest's main picnic area, the KKL-JNF has paved an accessible, 350m-long shaded trail for people with disabilities. The Be'eri Forest is famous for its excellent bike trails. The starting point for each bike trail is the parking square near the kibbutz road, adjacent to the "Lamedavesh" bike store. There, you can also receive information describing the various biking options. The bike trails reach various sites within the forest, including bunkers dating back to the British Mandate, built in preparation for a possible invasion byGerman troops in WWII; the Sulfur Mines, a deserted plant for extracting sulfur; and the Security House with Old Be'eri water tower....
Shikma Trail
The Shikma Trail is located between Or HaNer and Ibim Junction - drive on road 232, which connects Givati Junction to Sha'ar HaNegev Junction. Drive towards Kibbutz Or HaNer. Before the kibbutz gate, turn right towards the Gvar'am resort and the Shikma trail. Drive on this dirt road westward (left), pass the forest until you reach a big field in full bloom, surrounded by a cattle fence. Enjoy!...