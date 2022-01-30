Blossom sites

The Reim camp site and water facilities trail are located in the southern part of Be'eri Forest. The trail, which is 2.6 km long, connects to Be'eri Forest's main route and features multiple anemone mats along the way. Driving this car-traversable trail passes between the water facility sites. Here you will find Saqiyah wells and storage ponds alongside water storage pools and see where the "Nile Line" previously passed (a water pipe laid by the British in WWI to transport water from the Nile river to their armies in the Sinai and the Negev deserts, on their way to conquering the Land of Israel). This was also the water line that supplied the 11 Negev settlements before the War of Independence. Another interesting site is Khirbet Mador. On the edge of the ruin, in the shade of eucalyptus trees, the KKL-JNF established yet another camping and recreation site. It is worthwhile to take a...